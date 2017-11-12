Ajimobi’s Meeting With Oluwo In Photos

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has received the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, at the Government House in Ibadan.

Oba Akanbi led a delegation from the Traditional Council of Iwoland to the meeting which held last week at the governor’s office.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the traditional ruler was hopeful that the crisis generated by the recent crowning of some Ibadan high chiefs and elevation of some baales to the status of obas in the state would be resolved soon.

