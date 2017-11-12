Anambra Election: Governorship Candidates Tackle Each Other In Debate

Six days to the Anambra governorship election, five leading candidates are slugging it out in the governorship debate organised by Channels Television.

Those debating each other include Mr Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC); incumbent governor, Mr Willie Obiano, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, and Mr Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also participating in the debate are Mr Godwin Ezeemo of the Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA) and Mr Osita Chidoka of the United Progressive Party (UPP).

More than two million people are registered to vote in the election, which will take place on Saturday, November 18 and the candidates are pushing to win over votes by explaining their plans.

Watch live feed below: