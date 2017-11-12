Anambra Election: Governorship Candidates Tackle Each Other In Debate

Channels Television  
Updated November 12, 2017

Six days to the Anambra governorship election, five leading candidates are slugging it out in the governorship debate organised by Channels Television.

Those debating each other include Mr Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC); incumbent governor, Mr Willie Obiano, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, and Mr Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also participating in the debate are Mr Godwin Ezeemo of the Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA) and Mr Osita Chidoka of the United Progressive Party (UPP).

More than two million people are registered to vote in the election, which will take place on Saturday, November 18 and the candidates are pushing to win over votes by explaining their plans.

Watch live feed below:


More on Headlines

SERAP Asks CCB, ICPC To Probe Okorocha Over N1bn Statues

Drama As Amaechi, Wike’s Security Aides Clash

Nigeria Police Reject Ranking As Worst In The World

ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike On Monday

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV