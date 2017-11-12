APC Solicits Indigents’ Supports

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has solicited the support of residents of the state, ahead of the governorship election scheduled to hold next year.

The ruling party warned the people that come next year; they will be confronted with the challenge of making a right choice of candidate to vote for.

The party’s Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, made this known on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital.

“They will have to choose between continuity of progressive governance or a return to the era of unparalleled failure of political leadership, which the PDP inflicted on the state for seven years.

“This is a momentous challenge hanging over Osun, like a sword of Damocles. The choice has to be right for Osun to keep in the right direction and excellence,” he added.

The party’s chief further accused the opposition People Democratic Party of having rubbed the state within the past seven years of governance.

Mr Oyatomi further said his party was happy with the debate put in place, stressing that the PDP cannot be its substitute in the state.