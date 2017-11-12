BAAD2017: Linda Ejiofor, Chigul, Others Rock At Adesuwa’s Bridal Shower

Adesuwa Etomi and Banky W’s wedding is one now steps closer following a bridal shower which was organised on Saturday.

The beautiful bride-to-be, Adesuwa, was celebrated in a party tagged: Adesua’s Royal Bridal Shower, hosted by her friends and loved ones, among whom were fellow actresses Linda Ejiofor, Osas Ighodalo, Jemima Osunde and Chigul.

In May, the R n B star, proposed to the screen diva, Adesuwa, a news that was received with much excitement by fans, especially following their roles in hit movie – The Wedding Party.

The much-anticipated celebrity wedding will take place before the year runs out.

Chigul
L-R: Chigul, Bolanle, Adesuwa, Zainab


