BAAD2017: Linda Ejiofor, Chigul, Others Rock At Adesuwa’s Bridal Shower

Adesuwa Etomi and Banky W’s wedding is one now steps closer following a bridal shower which was organised on Saturday.

The beautiful bride-to-be, Adesuwa, was celebrated in a party tagged: Adesua’s Royal Bridal Shower, hosted by her friends and loved ones, among whom were fellow actresses Linda Ejiofor, Osas Ighodalo, Jemima Osunde and Chigul.

Read Also: Banky W Announces Engagement To Actress, Adesuwa Etomi

In May, the R n B star, proposed to the screen diva, Adesuwa, a news that was received with much excitement by fans, especially following their roles in hit movie – The Wedding Party.

The much-anticipated celebrity wedding will take place before the year runs out.