France Lose Giroud For Germany Clash

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud will miss Tuesday’s friendly against world champions Germany in Cologne due to injury, the French football federation said on Sunday.

The 31-year-old suffered a right thigh strain during Friday’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the Stade de France, where he scored his 29th international goal.

France have several on-form strikers jostling to play alongside Antoine Griezmann including Anthony Martial of Manchester United or Giroud’s Arsenal teammate Alexandre Lacazette.

Giroud has been granted permission to return to his club and is yet to be replaced in Didier Deschamps’s squad.

AFP