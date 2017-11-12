Gowon, Dogara, Call For Unity Among Christians

Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have criticised the lack of unity and love among the Christian community in the northern part of the country.

They said that Christians will not be able to overcome the challenges facing the northeast and the country at large except they are united.

Both leaders made the declaration in Kaduna State at the formal inauguration of a new Christian organisation known as Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC).

According to the organizers of the event, the new body is not established to create division among Christians in Nigeria but was founded for the purpose of uniting Christians in the north and strengthening their faith especially in the face of several challenges confronting them in the region.

The former head of state, Gen. Gowon who chaired the occasion, notes that there are so much disunity and problems in the church and Christian organisations which does not augur well for Christians.

He says unless the church is united, the new organisation may not achieve its objectives.

The host governor, Nasir El-Rufai represented by his deputy, Bala Bantex and Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, expressed worry that the Church rather than being a platform to unite the Christian community and members of other religions, is often used to threaten or diminish humanity or achieve political gains.

Presently, there are various Christian bodies in northern Nigeria which include the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Christian Elders Forum among others.