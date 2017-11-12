Anambra Debate: I’ll Focus On Skill-Based Education, Not Certificate – Ezeemo

Candidate of the Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA) in the forthcoming election in Anambra State, Godwin Ezeemo, has promised to ensure youths are employable if elected governor.

Ezeemo made the pledge during a governorship debate organised by Channels Television on Sunday in Awka, the state capital.

“I will work towards skill-based education; skill-based and not certificate,” he said. We’ve relied so much on certificate and we are failing.”

“Because I am an industrialist, I’ve seen that 70% of our graduates are not employable; it is only about 30%,” he added.

Highlighting some of his plans for the state, the industrialist and philanthropist said the people would enjoy better security in Anambra.

He added that he would ensure a state where security would become the responsibility of the populace and relevant agencies by engaging both parties.

Ezeemo said: “I have my programme which I call SHAPE – Security, Health, Agriculture, Power, Education, Empowerment and Environment.”

“In terms of security, we will ensure that police and civilians work together so that we get the best of security. We will ensure that our youths are employed fully so that the streets are secure for everybody to work around without the fear of having their purses snatched or being gunned down.”

On his mission for the state, the PPA candidate said, “I have forgone my comfort zone purely to sacrifice that life for the people of Anambra state and the entire black man.”

“Having stayed here for these number of years (since 2012), I’ve seen that we are lacking in all fields despite the fact that Anambraians (Anambra people) have got the best brains all over the world,” he added.

Candidates from five major political parties had a tough debate on Sunday, six days to the Anambra governorship election slated for November 18.

The aspirants are PPA’s Ezeemo and incumbent governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Others include Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Osita Chidoka of the United Progressive Party (UPP).