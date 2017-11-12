Kenyan Woman Gives Birth To Rare Quintuplets

Channels Television  
Updated November 12, 2017
Photo: Barrack Oduor

A Kenyan woman gave birth to naturally-conceived quintuplets on Sunday, however, the first two baby boys died shortly after being born in a small town in the west of the country.

There is a one in 60 million chance of a mother falling pregnant with five babies, without hormone treatment, experts say.

The mother, Jacintah Akinyi, 30, “started delivering at home. By the time she arrived at this hospital, she had two babies that had passed on,” said John Malago, director of the hospital where she was admitted.

She further gave birth to two girls and a boy, who were doing well. All the babies weigh between 1.6 and 1.9 kilogrammes.

Malago said the woman had not consulted with any doctors throughout her entire pregnancy.

Akinyi is already the mother of four children and lost a fifth in an earlier pregnancy.

AFP


More on Africa

UN Begins Evacuating Refugees From Libya To Niger

Boko Haram Kills Three Soldiers In Ambush

Breakaway Northern Somalia To Elect New President

DR Congo Militiamen On Trial For Raping Children

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV