Lagos To Train Out-Of-School Children

As part of efforts to further broaden access to universal education for Lagos residents, the state govt has expanded the CodeLagos initiative to Out-of-School centres, with classes expected to commence on Monday, November 13.

The initiative is expected to position the state as the technology frontier in Africa by training one million of its residents.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said four centres have been earmarked for the exercise.

The centers are: Herbert Macaulay Library, Yaba; Ilupeju Public Library, Ilupeju; Isolo Public Library, Isolo and Onikan Youth Centre, Lagos Island.

“Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, gave the Ministry of Education a clear mandate to prepare Lagosians for the economy of the future which is going to be technology driven, CodeLagos was initiated as a response to achieving same,” he said.

He further added that the program will provide access to coding education for interested indigenes from 16 years and above, who are currently not in any primary or secondary school in the state.

“Classes will run for six weeks, Monday to Friday, one hour 30 minutes per class. The classes will cover Web Development, and Fundamentals of Java and Python,” according to a statement on Sunday by the SSA.

The project initially kicked off with its pilot phase in July this year rolling out in primary and secondary schools in Lagos State, including Government and private schools. Currently the program has been expanded and is running in about 150 schools in the State.

By January 2018, it is expected to have expanded to a minimum of 500 schools across the state, while expanding to all the public libraries and selected community centers.

CodeLagos program is totally free for participants, he added.