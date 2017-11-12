Moses Shortlisted For BBC African Footballer Of The Year Award

Updated November 12, 2017
File photo: Victor Moses

Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses has been nominated along with four others for the 2017 BBC African footballer of the year award.

Moses is joined on the list by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, Guinean midfielder, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane of Senegal, and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.

Moses has thrived under Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, becoming a key figure at right wing-back for the Premier League title winners last season.

The BBC will announce the award winner on Monday,  December 11.


