Obaze Should Be ‘Distributing Relief Materials’ In Syria – Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Mr Willie Obiano, could not resist the urge to take shots at his opponents during the governorship debate organised on Sunday by Channels Television with Peoples Democratic candidate, Mr Oseloka Obaze being at the receiving end of his attacks.

Mr Obiano of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) argued that none of those out to boot him out of power were competent to be governor and that they were better off doing something else.

He also accused them of lacking facts about the state even though Mr Obaze, a former diplomat at the United Nations, served under him as Secretary to the State Government for more than a year.

“By the way, what Anambra requires is somebody that can drive the process and I am the only guy here that can do so. Tony (Nwoye) doesn’t have the executive capacity, he hasn’t worked in his entire life. My good friend Oseloka Obaze worked in the UN, but the best place for him to work now is in Syria – to be distributing relief materials,” he said.

Governor Obiano did not spare former Minister of Aviation and candidate of the United Progressive Party, Mr Osita Chidoka.

“My other fellow with executive capacity is (Osita) Chidoka. He has a good executive experience but his executive experience is in number plates and controlling traffic,” the governor said, recalling Mr Chidoka’s time as Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Sunday’s debate spanned three hours with the debate proper lasting from 7 pm till 9 pm with sandwiched between a 30-minute pre-debate analysis and a 30-minute post-debate analysis.

Five candidates participated in the debate with Mr Godwin Ezeemo of the People’s Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA) completing the list.

Mr Ezeemo, an industrialist, and publisher, decried the situation in the state, saying if elected he would select the best brains to move Anambra forward.