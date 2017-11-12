Oseloka Blasts Obiano, Says His Administration Lacks Vision

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Obaze Oseloka has blasted the incumbent governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, saying his administration lacks vision and purpose.

Oseloka, speaking at the Anambra State Governorship Debate organised by Channels Television, he said that the state is in dire need of purposeful government that can fix the state.

‘’This is a government that is visionless; government must be purposeful, government must be adapting. You use your resources for what it’s supposed to be not for what you think is. We need infrastructure that works. We don’t need this type of government in the next four years. I submit myself to serve.’’

Oseloka, who was a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to Obiano’s government said that the current Anambra State government has grounded the state to a position where it needs to be fixed.

‘’This government has spent almost N600billion in the last four years; there is nothing commensurate to show. Where are the roads he (Willie Obiano) constructed? This state is broken, we need to fix it.’’

Speaking on the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Obazele said it is a regrettable development, blaming the Obiano-led administration for sitting and watching while IPOB was proscribed by the federal Government.

‘’What happened is most regrettable. Before IPOB, we’ve had militancy in the Niger Delta, they were never declared terrorists. We had the Fulani herdsmen, they were never declared terrorists and none of them were proscribed. I don’t understand how this governor can sit here and young Igbo men who are unemployed and looking for a source of livelihood were branded terrorists and proscribed.

‘’Those who make peaceful change impossible make violent change inevitable.’’