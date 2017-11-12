Plateau Security: Defence Headquarters Visits State

Following the various attacks in some villages of Plateau state which resulted in the loss of lives and properties, the Defence Headquarters on Sunday visited the state.

This move, it was learnt, is to find a lasting solution, sequel to a fact-finding delegation to investigate the incessant attacks.

The team, led by the Chief of Training and Operation, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Mohammed, had a closed door meeting with heads of security agencies in the state, ethnic groups, religious and community leaders where issues on security and peaceful coexistence were discussed.

It is expected that the meeting will give birth to an accelerated peace in the region, as the state government is set to prosecute anyone caught breaching the peace of the state.

Meanwhile, the Benue state government has appeal to the Federal government to upgrade the status of the state-owned polytechnic to a federal institution, with a view to promoting technical education.

Governor Samuel Ortom made the appeal during a convocation ceremony of the institution, for over 32,000 graduates in the past 10 years.

Mr Ortom had while admitting infrastructural challenges like power supply and water reticulation system faced by the establishment, however gave the assurances that they were being addressed, to encourage the FG in this regards.