Sebastian Vettel Wins Brazilian Grand Prix

Updated November 12, 2017
Ferrari’s German driver Sebastian Vettel (C) celebrates on the podium with his trophy after winning the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix. Photo: Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP

Sebastian Vettel bounced back from his world championship disappointment in fine style on Sunday when he won a sunlit Brazilian Grand Prix for Ferrari.

The four-time champion took the lead at the start and, apart from a period after his pit-stop, controlled an incident-packed race to finish 2.8 seconds ahead of pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes.

Another Finn Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 champion, resisted late challenges from newly-crowned four-time champion Lewis Hamilton to hang on to third ahead of the second Mercedes driver, who had started the race from the pit lane.

Dutchman Max Verstappen came home fifth ahead of his Red Bull team-mate Australian Daniel Ricciardo and retirement-bound local hero Felipe Massa, a rousing seventh for Williams in his final home city race.

The Brazilian emerged triumphant in his own private scrap to the line with two-time champion Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda, who finished eighth.

Mexican Sergio Perez finished ninth for Force India and German Nico Hulkenberg 10th for Renault.

