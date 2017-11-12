Senate Committee On INEC Promises Fair 2019 Elections

The Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) in line with their constitutional responsibility has inspected some facilities at the INEC headquarters in Umuahia.

This is part of their oversight function aimed at effective electoral process towards 2019 elections as well as to be abreast with the continuous voters exercise going on within the state of the federation.

Although they expressed concern at the manner at which some sensitive materials, card readers are stored in the ICT offices, they, however, made a commitment to work with INEC with regards to electioneering and preparation towards the 2019 elections.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC) Senator Suleiman Nazif said, “It is part of our constitutional responsibility to go round all INEC offices across the nation, so as to fully understand the challenges and the workings of INEC Nationwide.

“This is a very good opportunity to see continuous voters exercise going on within some state in the southeast.

“The Eighth Senate would do all that is necessary to ensure that INEC takes number one priority especially with regards to electioneering and preparation towards the 2019 elections.

“I must say that during our tour of the ICT centre here at INEC, Umuahia, the materials, card readers and gadgets packed there are expensive but they are packed under unfavorable condition that is capable of damaging the materials, We are aware of what it is costing this nation to provide those gadgets that would ensure the conduct of free and fair elections in Nigeria.

“Therefore we must protect those gadgets and ensure they are kept in a condition that would guarantee utility, longevity and ensure they stand the test of time, knowing fully well that this government is trying to block all leakages, the Senate committee on INEC is going to take the issue of budget seriously.

“Although we are looking for more funds but no fund would be enough for INEC especially as we get closer towards 2019, therefore it is important we find a lasting solution especially to those gadgets in the ICT centres.

We are here to add value and we will partner with you and ensure that Nigerians get the desired and most effective electoral process that this country has to offer”.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on INEC before leaving the state visited the abandoned INEC National recovery centre, along Enugu/Port Harcourt road, Umuahia and promised to take action on it.