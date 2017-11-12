Trump Backs US Intelligence Agencies On Russia Election Meddling

Channels Television  
Updated November 12, 2017
Fury Offers Trump Role In Potential Joshua Bout
US President Donald Trump. Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Donald Trump said Sunday he backs US intelligence agencies who concluded Russia meddled in the 2016 US presidential election but repeated his trust in the sincerity of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal denials.

“As to whether or not I believe it or not, I’m with our agencies. I believe in our… intelligence agencies,” Trump told reporters in Hanoi.

US intelligence chiefs have told congress Russia meddled in the election, but Putin has repeatedly denied any Russian involvement.

AFP


More on World News

Spain Rescues 250 Migrants In Mediterranean

Toddler Weighing 28 Kilos Baffles Doctors

Trump: Putin Told Me ‘He Didn’t Meddle’ In US Election

Top Thai Royal Aide Sacked For ‘Evil Behaviour’

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV