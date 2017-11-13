Bauchi School Where Pupils Sit On The Floor To Learn

The problem of poor teaching and learning environment in Nigeria still persists for decades despite claims of efforts made by the government to address it.

Unfortunately, in some Nigerian states, school children still learn under tree shades or sit on classroom floors, whereas many countries have advanced modern ways of learning and teaching.

On a visit to Bauchi State by Channels Television, it was observed that some public schools in the state are in a deplorable state, and lack a conducive atmosphere for learning.

In some of the schools, it was emotional seeing the school children sit on the floor in a dilapidated state of the classroom while learning.

The Gudum Hausawa Primary School, for instance, has only one block of two classrooms, despite several budgetary allocations made by the state government in the sector.

Governor Mohammed Abubakar, upon assuming office in 2015, set up a delegation on education in a bid to find a lasting solution to the problems, in addition to dedicating 20 percent of the state’s budget to its rescue.

Although the govt has given the assurance that urgent steps were on to address the situation.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Sabo Muhammed, said the Abubakar-led administration has begun the construction of 600 blocks of classrooms across the 20 Local Govts in Bauchi.



“Work has gone far in the construction of 600 blocks of classrooms across the 20 Local Govts of Bauchi state and the provision of 18,000 sitting facilities for this primary and junior secondary,” he said.