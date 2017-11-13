British Brexit Minister Offers Parliament New Vote On Brexit Deal

British Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday (November 13) that the government would allow parliament the opportunity to debate, scrutinise and vote on any final Brexit agreement, offering a concession to Conservative Party rebels.

Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to offer parliament the chance to have a ‘meaningful vote’ on any deal on Britain’s departure from the European Union, with members of her own party willing to vote against the government to stymie legislation needed to sever ties with the bloc.

“I can now confirm that once we’ve reached an agreement we will bring forward a specific piece of primary legislation to implement that agreement, as we know as the withdrawal agreement and implementation bill.

“This confirms that the major policy set out in the withdrawal agreement will be directly implemented into UK law as primary legislation, not by secondary legislation under the withdrawal bill.

“This also means that parliament will be given to debate, scrutinise and vote on the final agreement we strike with the European Union. This agreement will only hold if parliament approves it.