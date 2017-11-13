Buhari Expresses Concern Over Poor Quality Of Teachers
President Muhammadu Buhari, has declared the retreat on Education for the members of the Federal Executive Council open.
Buhari charged the members to come up with workable solutions to solve the problems affecting the education sector.
He criticised the poor quality of teachers in the nation’s institutions of learning, adding that the Kaduna State governor, El-Rufai is trying to correct that in the state.
“Having been an orphan, I still that whatever I did in life so far was built by boarding school
For nine years, I was in boarding school, three in Primary School, six in Secondary School
Because those days, teachers behave to students or to children like their children
If you do well, they will you did well, if you don’t do they never spare the rod
And then when I finished, six years in Secondary School then, I didn’t work for a day
I refused to work for a day, I left home I refused to work in the local government
And I joined the army and the army of that time we went through what we went through up to the civil war
And then I listened to one Nigerian that I respect, he said after his training in Nigeria, in the United States
He went to his alma-mata, his primary school to see what he can contribute, I wouldn’t mention his name
But when he went, he couldn’t differentiate between the students or the children and the teachers
And what El-Rufai is trying to do now is exactly what that man told me about 10 years ago
It is a very very serious situation when teachers cannot pass their exams,
They are supposed to teach the children to pass, it is a very tragic situation we are in and this gathering together to me is the most important in this administration”
The President also called on the teachers to be more reformed and impact the students with knowledge.
In attendance are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Ministers and other key stakeholders.