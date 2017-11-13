Court Jails Two Ex-Civil Servants Over N1bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, says it had secured the conviction of two former officials of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Mr Mohammed Dogonyaro and Mr Yahaya Ayodeji.

A statement from EFCC’s Spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, today said Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja found them guilty of a 10-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and complicity in award of contract to the tune of N1bn.

It was learnt that trouble started for the duo after they allegedly abused their offices by floating companies through which they purportedly cornered contracts from the Economic Reforms and Governance Project (ERGP) and Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) in the OAGF.

Audu and Ayodeji had pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were arraigned on May 26, 2015, which led to the commencement of their trial.

During the trial, counsel to the EFCC, Mr Cosmas Ugwu, presented three witnesses and tendered relevant documents as evidence which were all accepted.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Halilu said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt adding that, as public servants, the convicts abused their offices.

“I am not expected to remove or add anything before me. They (Audu and Ayodeji) took advantage of their offices and did what they did. For me, I do what my conscience and the law direct me to do,” the judge ruled.

He upon finding the duo guilty, thereafter sentenced them to seven years each without an option of fine, while being hopeful that the sentences will run concurrently.