National Chairman: PDP Promises To Support Winner

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has resolved to support anyone who emerges the party’s National chairman at the upcoming National Convention of the party.

This was one of the decisions taken at the forum’s meeting on Sunday at Enugu State Government House, Enugu.

The meeting was well attended by the governors of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Abia, Ebonyi, and Ekiti states.

Also in attendance was Raymond Dokpesi, the National Caretaker Chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, Jimmy Agbaje, Gbenga Daniels, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Senate Minority Leader Godswill Akpabio, Peter Obi, amongst others.

The meeting which started about 7 pm was held for five hours behind closed doors.



Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, the governor of Ekiti state and chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, Ayo Fayose said, “The meeting deliberated on the upcoming national convention of the party and took time off to meet with some chairmanship aspirants because we want to have a convention that all parties in Nigeria will emulate.

“A convention that will represent the word Democracy and serve as a template for other parties “.

“We have responsible people vying for the office of the PDP National Chairman.

“They are on one page. That is PDP first and we are leaving Enugu today believing that PDP will take over power in 2019.”

Towards the forthcoming Anambra Governorship election holding on November 18, Fayose disclosed that “We equally believe that we have what it takes to take over Anambra.

“Our people have worked hard enough and deserve the victory and we are using this opportunity to ask that that election should be credible.

“Nigeria is of age to do elections that would be acceptable internationally “.