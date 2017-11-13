Oby Ezekwesili, Viewers React As #AnambraDebates Causes Twitter Storm

The Anambra governorship debate has come and gone, but the reactions of Nigerians on Twitter cannot be easily forgotten.

The viewers in their different reactions pointed out their favorite contestant while some expressed disapproval at the performance of some other contestants airing their thougts on the state of Anambra state.

Also, Nigeria’s former minster, Oby Ezekwesili expressed her reaction applauding the organisers and anchor of the debate.

The candidates at the debate organised by Channels Television include the incumbent governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Congress (APGA), Obaze Oseloka of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Ezeemo of the Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA), Osita Chidoka of United Progressive Party (UPP), Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Here are the mixed reactions…

Give it up for .@EiENigeria and @channelstv 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 You’ll all agree with me that WE – Ndi’Anambra as well as all you our Family from other States who watched the #AnambraDebates; that these two groups have served us well. THANKS VERY MUCH FOR A GREAT SHOW!🙏 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) November 12, 2017