Oby Ezekwesili, Viewers React As #AnambraDebates Causes Twitter Storm

Ronke Sanya  
Updated November 13, 2017

The Anambra governorship debate has come and gone, but the reactions of Nigerians on Twitter cannot be easily forgotten.

The viewers in their different reactions pointed out their favorite contestant while some expressed disapproval at the performance of some other contestants airing their thougts on the state of Anambra state.

Also, Nigeria’s former minster, Oby Ezekwesili expressed her reaction applauding the organisers and anchor of the debate.

The candidates at the debate organised by Channels Television include the incumbent governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Congress (APGA), Obaze Oseloka of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Ezeemo of the Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA), Osita Chidoka of United Progressive Party (UPP), Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Here are the mixed reactions…

 


