Wizkid Wins Big At AFRIMA Awards
Star Boy, Ayo Balogun also Known as Wizkid won big at the just concluded All African Music Awards (AFRIMA).
Wizkid beat popular musician Davido to win the Best Male West Africa award.
The event which was hosted by Senegalese/American musician Akon drew different musicians from home and abroad.
Also in attendance was the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.
See full list of winners below;
Best male artiste in Central Africa – Locko
Best female artiste in Central Africa – Montess
Best male artiste in Northern Africa – Shefi
Best female artiste in Northern Africa – Ibitssam Tiskat
Best male artiste in South Africa – Emtee
Best female artiste in South Africa – Thandiswa
Most influential African artiste – Neza
African fan favourite – The Dogg
Best African collaboration – Ali Beka
Best artiste in African jazz – Nduduzo Makhatini
Best artiste/group in African rock – Gilad Millo
Best in contemporary African RnB & soul – Eli Keba
Best Artiste in contemporary song – Wande Coal (Iskaba)
Best artiste in African raggae/dancehall – 2baba
Best artiste in African traditional – Halmelmal Abate
Best African hip-hop – Ycee
Best artiste in African pop – Tofaan
Best female artist in inspirational – Asike
Best male artiste in inspirational- Gilad
Video of the year – Orezi (Cooking Pot)
African legend award – Salif Keita and Oliver ‘Tutu’ Mtukudzi
Songwriter of the year – Simi
Best African group – Toofan
African discovery of the year – Shyfan
Producer of the year – DJ Cublon
Album of the year – Eddy Kenzo
Song of the year – Wizkid
Artiste of the year – Wizkid