Wizkid Wins Big At AFRIMA Awards

Channels Television  
Updated November 13, 2017

Star Boy, Ayo Balogun also Known as Wizkid won big at the just concluded All African Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Wizkid beat popular musician Davido to win the Best Male West Africa award.

The event which was hosted by Senegalese/American musician Akon drew different musicians from home and abroad.

Also in attendance was the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

See full list of winners below;

Best male artiste in Central Africa – Locko

Best female artiste in Central Africa – Montess

Best male artiste in Northern Africa – Shefi

Best female artiste in Northern Africa – Ibitssam Tiskat

Best male artiste in South Africa – Emtee

Best female artiste in South Africa – Thandiswa

Most influential African artiste – Neza

African fan favourite – The Dogg

Best African collaboration – Ali Beka

Best artiste in African jazz – Nduduzo Makhatini

Best artiste/group in African rock – Gilad Millo

Best in contemporary African RnB & soul – Eli Keba

Best Artiste in contemporary song – Wande Coal (Iskaba)

Best artiste in African raggae/dancehall – 2baba

Best artiste in African traditional – Halmelmal Abate

Best African hip-hop – Ycee

Best artiste in African pop – Tofaan

Best female artist in inspirational – Asike

Best male artiste in inspirational- Gilad

Video of the year – Orezi (Cooking Pot)

African legend award – Salif Keita and Oliver ‘Tutu’ Mtukudzi

Songwriter of the year – Simi

Best African group – Toofan

African discovery of the year – Shyfan

Producer of the year – DJ Cublon

Album of the year – Eddy Kenzo

Song of the year – Wizkid

Artiste of the year – Wizkid


