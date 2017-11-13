Wizkid Wins Big At AFRIMA Awards

Star Boy, Ayo Balogun also Known as Wizkid won big at the just concluded All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) .

Wizkid beat popular musician Davido to win the Best Male West Africa award.

The event which was hosted by Senegalese/American musician Akon drew different musicians from home and abroad.

Also in attendance was the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

See full list of winners below;

Best male artiste in Central Africa – Locko

Best female artiste in Central Africa – Montess

Best male artiste in Northern Africa – Shefi

Best female artiste in Northern Africa – Ibitssam Tiskat

Best male artiste in South Africa – Emtee

Best female artiste in South Africa – Thandiswa

Most influential African artiste – Neza

African fan favourite – The Dogg

Best African collaboration – Ali Beka

Best artiste in African jazz – Nduduzo Makhatini

Best artiste/group in African rock – Gilad Millo

Best in contemporary African RnB & soul – Eli Keba

Best Artiste in contemporary song – Wande Coal (Iskaba)

Best artiste in African raggae/dancehall – 2baba

Best artiste in African traditional – Halmelmal Abate

Best African hip-hop – Ycee

Best artiste in African pop – Tofaan

Best female artist in inspirational – Asike

Best male artiste in inspirational- Gilad

Video of the year – Orezi (Cooking Pot)

African legend award – Salif Keita and Oliver ‘Tutu’ Mtukudzi

Songwriter of the year – Simi

Best African group – Toofan

African discovery of the year – Shyfan

Producer of the year – DJ Cublon

Album of the year – Eddy Kenzo

Song of the year – Wizkid

Artiste of the year – Wizkid