My Administration Won’t Discriminate Against Any Part Of Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, will on Tuesday, commence a 2-day working visit to Ebonyi and Anambra States.

In a statement on Monday, the president hinted that one of the aims of the visit is to reassure the south-east that his government does not discriminate against any part of Nigeria.

Read Also: Ebonyi, Enugu Governors Await Buhari’s Arrival

“Let me reiterate my words to Southeast Leaders who visited me at the State House last month: My administration will not discriminate against any part of Nigeria.

“I will again assure the people of the southeast that we are investing in infrastructure projects that are of critical importance to the region: the Second Niger Bridge, the East-West Road, the Coastal Rail, power projects – these and more will benefit the region and unlock economic potential.

“We are collaborating with the Chinese government to deliver these projects, and have taken very seriously our counterpart funding obligations.

“I look forward to my visit, and to continuing to work to ensure that every part of Nigeria benefits from our programmes and policies,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi state governors are currently awaiting his arrival at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.