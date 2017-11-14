Buhari Receives Chieftaincy Titles In Ebonyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has been honoured with two chieftaincy titles in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, where he is currently on a 2-day working visit.

One of the titles, Ochioha NdiIgbo 1 (Igbo Warrior), was conferred on him by South East traditional council of rulers led by Eze Eberechi Dick, while the other, Enyioma 1of Ebonyi (A good Friend), was conferred on him by the Ebonyi traditional council of rulers led by Eze Charles Mkpuma.

The President who arrived in Ebonyi on Tuesday was received by the governors of Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia states.

He made a stop at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu after which he proceeded to Ebonyi. He is also expected to visit Anambra State.

This is the first time he is visiting the south-east region since he became president, a move which he hinted, is aimed at reassuring the region that his government does not discriminate against any part of Nigeria.

