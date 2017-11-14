Buhari Receives Chieftaincy Titles In Ebonyi

Rejoice Ewodage  
Updated November 14, 2017
Source: Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari has been honoured with two chieftaincy titles in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, where he is currently on a 2-day working visit.

One of the titles, Ochioha NdiIgbo 1 (Igbo Warrior), was conferred on him by South East traditional council of rulers led by Eze Eberechi Dick, while the other, Enyioma 1of Ebonyi (A good Friend), was conferred on him by the Ebonyi traditional council of rulers led by Eze Charles Mkpuma.

The President who arrived in Ebonyi on Tuesday was received by the governors of Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia states.

He made a stop at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu after which he proceeded to Ebonyi. He is also expected to visit Anambra State.

This is the first time he is visiting the south-east region since he became president, a move which he hinted, is aimed at reassuring the region that his government does not discriminate against any part of Nigeria.

President Buhari commissioning projects in Ebonyi.
President Buhari and the Ebonyi State Governor Dr David Umahi at the unveiling of the Statue of Foremost leader and one of the founding fathers of Nigeria Dr Akanu Ibiam during his visit to Ebonyi State on 14th Nov 2017

President Buhari conferred with the title of Enyioma 1 of Ebonyi by Ebonyi traditional council of rulers led by Eze Charles Mkpuma during his visit to Ebonyi State on 14th Nov 2017.
President Buhari conferred with the title of Ochioha NdiIgbo 1 by South East traditional council of rulers led by Eze Eberechi Dick during his visit to Ebonyi State on 14th Nov 2017.


