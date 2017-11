President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital as part of his visit to the South- East region of the country.

The President was received at the airport by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and the other top officials.

Buhari has earlier stopped over at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu before proceeding to Ebonyi state.

See Photos below…