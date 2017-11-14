Chinese Govt Donates Over N2bn To Rebuild North East

The Chinese Government has promised to commit 50million Chinese Rin an equivalent of N2.5 bn as its contribution to the development of the North East.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Dr. Zhou Pingjian revealed this in Damaturu the Yobe state capital when presented relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

He added that his govt and people are so concerned with the upheavals going on in the area and pledged that more will be done to uplift the living conditions of the people from the region.

He stated also that $5million had earlier been committed under the World Food Programme with the aim of meeting the immediate needs of those affected.

“This year alone, China has been trying its best to work together with Nigeria Government to do something for the North East as the government has provided Fifty million Chinese Rin an equivalent of N2.5 bn worth as foreign aid to alleviate the suffering of the people in the North East.

“In May this year, I was in Maiduguri and the World Food Programme assured me of receiving the sum of 5million Dollars offered to it by the Chinese government as a contribution to assisting the IDPs in the North East and that also covers Yobe state,” Pingjin said.

He expressed his concern over the continuous attacks by the Boko Haram in the North East and assured that his government will continue to do its best in improving the lives of the people.

The state Governor Ibrahim Gaidam appreciated the assistance offered to his affected people while praising the Chinese government for coming to their rescue.

The governor represented by his Deputy, Mr Abubakar Aliyu also stressed the cordial relationship existing between his state and the Chinese contractors who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state.

He said, “I wish to commend the kind gesture exhibited by the Chinese government and wish to also call on other government and agencies as well as spirited individuals to complement the efforts of the federal and the state government in alleviating the sufferings of the people”

“We will on our part continue to do our best in ensuring that the displaced persons return to their ancestral homes and continue with their means of livelihoods towards the development of themselves and the nation as a whole.”

The Minister for State Foreign Affairs, Mrs Khadija Ibrahim, on her part expressed appreciation to the Yobe state government for the huge role it played for the relocation of the IDPs and assured that the Federal Government will partner with the state government to ensure that all the displaced persons are relocated to their ancestral homes.

“This IDP camp was highly congested when I came here the last time but today, I am happy that the population has gone low and that will be attributed to the huge efforts of the state government in ensuring that the displaced are relocated in a dignified way.

“Let me assure the state government that the Buhari administration will do its best by complementing their efforts in ensuring the displaced are relocated, rehabilitated to see that they continue living a peaceful life in their ancestral homes,” Khadija said.

Items brought to the displaced people by the Chinese government include: Rice, noodles, vegetable oil, soaps among several other basic needs.