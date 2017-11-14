Fayose Criticises Buhari For Backing El-Rufai In Sacking Teachers

Governor Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday criticised President Buhari for supporting Governor Nasir El-Rufai in the planned sack of Kaduna teachers who failed the recently conducted competency test in the state.



Buhari had yesterday backed El-Rufai’s decision in laying off over 22,000 teachers who reportedly failed the examination conducted by the State Universal Basic Education Board.

The Commander-in-Chief stated that what El-Rufai is doing is to rid Education in the state of rot and decay while presiding over a special retreat of the Federal Executive Council on the challenges facing the Education sector in Nigeria.

“What El-Rufai is trying to do now is exactly what that man told me about 10 years ago. It is a very serious situation when teachers cannot pass their exams. They are supposed to teach the children to pass, it is a very tragic situation we are in and this gathering together to me is the most important in this administration,” he said.

But in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Mr Lere Olayinka, the governor described the President’s action as saying, “APC govt turning workers sack to policy.”

Fayose, had while wondering the earlier promise made by this administration in creating jobs for Nigerians questioned the purported action of laying off teachers that could lead to the collapse of several companies.

He added, “By openly supporting the sack of about 22,000 teachers in Kaduna State, President Buhari has approved the loss of jobs as the official policy of the All Progressives Congress instead of the creation of three million jobs per year that the party promised Nigerians.”

While declaring that it was not the right of any state govt to set exams for teachers, Fayose said the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria was set up for the purpose of regulating the teaching profession in Nigeria.

The state’s Chief Executive further boasted that his govt would not sack any worker despite the paucity of funds his state is grappling with.