Nigeria’s Stunning Victory Over Argentina In Pictures

Nigeria overturned a two-goal deficit today to stun Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly in Krasnodar, Russia.

Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero gave the Argentines the lead in what was beginning to look like an easy game for Sampaoli’s men.

A goal just before half-time by Kelechi Iheanacho, however, brought the Super Eagles back into the tie.

After the break, the Eagles soared to victory on the back of a brace by Alex Iwobi and a strike from Brian Idowu.

