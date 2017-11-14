Nigeria’s Stunning Victory Over Argentina In Pictures

Updated November 14, 2017
Players vie for the ball during an international friendly football match between Argentina and Nigeria in Krasnodar on November 14, 2017. Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

 

Nigeria overturned a two-goal deficit today to stun Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly in Krasnodar, Russia.

Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero gave the Argentines the lead in what was beginning to look like an easy game for Sampaoli’s men.

A goal just before half-time by Kelechi Iheanacho, however, brought the Super Eagles back into the tie.

After the break, the Eagles soared to victory on the back of a brace by Alex Iwobi and a strike from Brian Idowu.

See photos of the game below: (All photos by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)

 

 


