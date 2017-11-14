Rohr Disappointed Over Messi’s Absence Against Nigeria

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, said he is disappointed that Lionel Messi will not feature for Argentina on Tuesday’s international friendly.

“We are a little bit disappointed because we would like to play against such a big player (Messi), but we understand that he is a big player that champions league games are coming so is difficult for him to play two games,” Rohr said.

Messi was given permission to go back to Spain after playing from the start against World Cup host Russia in a friendly on Saturday.

Nigeria and Argentina will clash at the Krasnodar Stadium Today, November 14 as both sides continue preparations for next year’s summer World Cup.