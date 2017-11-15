BREAKING: 18 Killed, 29 Injured In Borno Suicide Attack

Eighteen people have been killed and 29 others injured in a suicide attack on a community in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Four suicide bombers – two males and two females – infiltrated Muna Gari community at about 6:13 pm and detonated Improvised Explosive Devises strapped to their bodies at different locations in the community.

The Public Relations Officer of the Borno State Command, Victor Isuku, said in a statement that the first explosion occurred at a prayer ground, followed by the other explosions – all within the community.

“A total of 18 persons including the four suicide bombers, died in the multiple explosions,” the Police PRO said in the statement, adding that those who sustained injuries were rushed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital/State Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Also, in reaction to the attack, police patrol/EOD teams have been mobilised to the scene to sanitise and render the area safe.

According to the police, normalcy has been restored to the community.