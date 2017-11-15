BREAKING: Buhari Asks Zimbabwean Military, Others To Respect Constitution

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for calm, peace and respect for the constitution in Zimbabwe.

The President also urged all political and military stakeholders in the country to avoid any action that may plunge Zimbabwe into unnecessary conflict and impact negatively on the region.

“Every attempt must be made to resolve all contentious issues by constitutional means in Zimbabwe to save the country from avoidable political instability,” he said in a statement issued Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

President Buhari’s appeal came in the wake of reported “military takeover” as a result of rising political tension in the southern African country, following President Robert Mugabe’s recent removal of his vice, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to the statement, this led to the threat by the head of the Armed Forces of Zimbabwe, General Constantino Chiwenga, that “the military will not hesitate to step in” when the issue had to do with protecting the “revolution.”

More to follow…