Buhari Assured Me Anambra Election Will Be Free, Fair – Ohanaeze President

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo says President Muhammadu Buhari has assured him that the Anambra Election set to hold on Saturday, November 18, will be free and fair.

Nwodo also said the people of Anambra State and all the political parties in Anambra state should turn out in great number for the elections and that, not doing so would be a disservice to Anambra State and Ndigbo.

Nwodo, who said this in Enugu on Wednesday, November 15 added that Ohanaeze has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for an observer status and provision of recruited lecturers from universities and polytechnics to help in the exercise.

“I have made representations to the President who has assured me that the elections will be free and fair.

“Ohaneze notes with satisfaction the resolve of the people of Anambra State and all the political parties in Anambra state to turn out for the elections. Not to do so would be a disservice to Anambra State and Ndigbo,” he said.

He also said the group is insistent that the votes of Ndi-Anambra must be respected in Saturday’s elections stating that, “Any attempt to rig, manipulate, falsify or impose results on Ndi-Anambra in this election will be seriously resisted.”