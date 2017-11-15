Super Eagles Going To Russia As Contenders Not Spectators – Dalung

While Nigerians continue to savour the recent victory of the Super Eagles over Argentina, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung says the world should watch out as the Eagles are going to the world cup as contenders, not spectators.

Dalung, in Abuja on Wednesday, November 15 said the team’s victory was discussed and applauded at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The Federal Executive Council was officially informed that Nigeria had qualified for the World Cup in Russia 2018, having completed our match with Algeria.

“In our plans for Russia 2018, we have a driving philosophy. Our principle for 2018 is that Nigeria is not going to Russia as a spectator, we are contenders. The world should watch out for the new Nigerian soccer.”

Dalung said the outcome of the clash against Argentina on Tuesday, November 14 is a statement which is as a result of unity among the players and officials.

“From the outcome of what happened yesterday, there is no doubt that Nigeria has made a statement,’’ he said.

The Minister salutes the unity of purpose amongst players and officials as preparation for the global event continues.