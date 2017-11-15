We’ve Not Lost Sight Of Our Campaign Promises, Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is determined to fulfil the campaign promises made to Nigerians.

The President said this on Wednesday while addressing APC faithful during a mega rally at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

“I assure you we haven’t lost sight of our campaign promises to stabilise the country because, without security, nothing can be done,” he said.

“I think we have worked very hard and the result of your working hard should be shown in the performance of your state government and in the centre.”

The rally was organised by the APC to seek support for Mr Tony Nwoye, its candidate in the Anambra governorship election scheduled to hold on November 18.

President Buhari was also hopeful that the party’s candidate would emerge victorious in the poll and called on the people of the state to support him.

Appraising the performance of his administration in the last two years, he said the APC has been able to save Nigeria’s economy and improve the nation’s security.

“We are hopeful that the APC will bounce back and get our governor elected next Saturday,” he said. “I think we have made some progress in securing the country, secondly the economy; we are very lucky God listened to the prayers, mostly of ordinary Nigerians.”

“I thank you very much for staying for so long to watch us and I expect this clear demonstration of your support for the party to be demonstrated next Saturday,” he added.

On his plans for the people of the South East in the 2018 fiscal year, he said provisions have been made for the region to “benefit tremendously” from the budget.

The mega rally was attended by the APC National Chairman, John Oyegun, and party leaders from Anambra State and other parts of the country.