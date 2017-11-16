Aguero Good To Go After Dizzy Spell

Updated November 16, 2017
Argentina’s Sergio Aguero in action during an international friendly football match between Russia and Argentina at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on November 11, 2017. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has declared himself fit for Saturday’s trip to Leicester City after suffering a dizzy spell while on international duty with Argentina.

Aguero was substituted at half-time of Argentina’s 4-2 friendly defeat against Nigeria in the Russian city of Krasnodar on Tuesday.

City dismissed initial reports he had fainted, saying he had merely felt dizzy, and after undergoing tests in Manchester, the 29-year-old said he was ready for action.

“All the tests they run on me –- just for caution -– turn out well, so I’m set to go for Saturday’s match. C’mon, City!!” Aguero wrote on his Twitter account.

Aguero has scored 10 goals in 12 appearances for Premier League leaders City this season and recently became the club’s all-time leading goal-scorer after eclipsing Eric Brook’s record of 177.

AFP


