Global Entrepreneurship Week: Panelists Say Youths Must Be Innovative

Panelists at the grand finale of the Global Entrepreneurship week, have advised youths to be creative, innovative, and purpose-driven in order to be self-reliant.

This formed the core of the event which took place in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

According to the panelists, there is a need for youths to be goal oriented, sharpen their skills and be empowered to harness ready potentials in Osun state to turn it into wealth.

The Global Entrepreneurship Week is a celebration of the innovators and job creators who launch startups that bring ideas to life, drive economic growth, and expand human welfare.

A member of the state House of Assembly, Mr Babatunde Olatunji who was on the panel, urged the Youths to be purpose driven.

“The government has done quite a lot but a whole lot also needs to be done to ensure that some of these programmes impact more than they have been doing.

Government is a continuum, the role of government is to continue to be an enabler, but it will also be the responsibility of every individual to see the opportunity therein in Osun and get things done,” he said.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of RAVE FM, Mr Femi Adefila, explained that youths need to see the viability in investing in Osun state.

“Entrepreneurship is what we must all cultivate, unfortunately, the curriculum of our educational system was not tailored to make us self-dependent and reliant, we were all trained in the Universities to be job seekers.

“It is high time that we changed that narrative that we train our students that when they step out of the four walls of the University that there is no job waiting for them out them, education is meant to get you ready for the challenges waiting for you out there,” he said.