Home Form Vital For Arsenal, Says Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday that his side needs to maintain their strength at home in order to make up ground on the teams above them in the Premier League.

“In the table, we have to make some ground up with the top teams. At home, we have been very strong and our home strength will certainly be vital to decide where we will finish at the end of the season,” Wenger said.

Arsenal, who are sixth in the league 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, host third-placed Tottenham Hotspur in a tightly-contested north London derby on Saturday.

The Gunners have won all five of their home league matches this season, form Wenger says they must keep up if they are to challenge for a top four position this term.

Arsenal have not beaten third-placed Tottenham in the last six league meetings but Wenger remains confident they can beat their local rivals.

Asked about Santi Cazorla, who has not played for over a year, Wenger said the Spaniard’s injury was the worst he had ever seen after the midfielder suffered multiple infections following surgery on his right heel.

Wenger is hopeful the 32-year-old will return in January.

