Mugabe Meets Regional Envoys In Harare

President Robert Mugabe and envoys from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) held talks in Harare on Thursday, a South African official said, after the military took control of Zimbabwe.

“They are meeting with President Robert Mugabe at State House now,” South African foreign affairs spokesman Clayson Monyela told AFP, declining to give further details.

Zimbabwe’s army was set on a collision course with Mugabe last week when he abruptly fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa — a linchpin of the defence and security establishment.

The SADC bloc is currently chaired by Zimbabwe’s neighbour South Africa.

AFP