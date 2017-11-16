Ohaneze Nidigo, Others Advocate National Consensus On Restructuring

Top government officials and traditional rulers have gathered for the 6th Zik Lecture in Anambra State.

The event which took place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Akwa, the state capital, was aimed at discussing issues regarding national restructuring, with the theme: The Political Economy of Restructuring in Nigeria: Problems and Prospects.

Those present included the President General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, a former adviser to former president, Shehu Shagari, a leader from the Afenifere, Ayo Opadokun, some former governors as well as a host of discussants.

The president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo who was the guest lecturer noted that the issue of restructuring is a matter of national emergency.

Also speaking was the chairman of the event, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who believes that the preservation of the unity of the country is the highest regard to the memory of the Late Nnamdi Azikiwe.

He, however, expressed concern over what he describes as structural defects which if not checked could damage the nation’s unity.

“Irrespective of the side of our political and social divide we may belong, we all share in common responsibility as leaders and ordinary people to advance and preserve the unity and corporate existence of Nigeria which for me is the greatest honour we can ever give to the memory of the Great Zik of Africa.

“But in committing ourselves to this mission, we cannot also continue to deny the challenges that we currently face as a nation and the choice that we must make to preserve the nation’s unity in the midst of increasing agitations for political and economic restructuring sweeping across the country.

“Like every other pluralistic, multicultural and multi-religious society, our diversity remains a divergent source of our collective strength and reasoning.

“However, our diversity is under severe stress and even becoming rather a threat to our collective progress because of embedded frontlines in the existing political and economic structures of the country.

“The choice before us, therefore, is to build inclusive, equitable and participatory political and economic systems where every one of our citizens justly benefits from the proceeds of democracy, the rule of law and good governance which are lacking in the present authoritarian political environment where protests are easily cast at dissents, where inequity and impunity are promoted.”