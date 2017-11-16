Tinubu Seeks Robust Industrial Capacity For Nigeria

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola-Ahmed Tinubu says the Buhari administration has recorded remarkable progress since it came on board.

The APC chieftain made the comments while speaking at the administration’s presentation of its mid-term scorecard put together by the president’s media team in Abuja.

He, however, pointed the way forward for the government in its effort at improving the lives of Nigerians.

According to him, the nation must first establish a robust industrial capacity, in order to succeed.

“No populous nation has ever attained prosperity without first establishing a robust industrial capacity.

“Our national industrial revolution plan must be more than mere words of the past, it must be refined and implemented within a laser-like focus – just as the private sector may partner with government on public endeavors, government must guide and support the private sector into new areas of industry and production.

“Government must invest in research in new products and private sector may find risk and uncertainty in the initial stage but.

“Government policy must push and incentivize the private sector into the production of goods that will be demanded in the immediate future for some time to come,” he stated.