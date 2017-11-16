Zimbabwe Youth Leader Apologises To Military On State TV

The head of the youth wing of Zimbabwe’s ruling party on Wednesday publicly apologised on state television to the military, which has seized power saying it aims to isolate “criminals” in President Robert Mugabe’s entourage.

Kudzai Chipanga, whose powerful ZANU-PF youth wing has been a strong supporter of Mugabe and his wife Grace, said he had voluntarily given his statement apologising for denigrating defence forces chief General Constantino Chiwenga.

Chipanga said, “Public apology to the Commander Defence Forces, General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga; Commander of the National Army, General Philip Valerio Sibanda; Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Perence Shiri.

“The generality of the Zimbabwe defence forces and the entire nation of Zimbabwe. We would like to apologise for the statement I have made, put us together with my executive.

“I as the leader of the revolutionary party’s youth league, I have reflected and personally admitted that I erred.

“I was ill-advised to read the statement which and the youth league had not originated, nor the authored.”

It was an abrupt about-face for Chipanga, who on Tuesday accused the army chief of subverting the constitution.

“Defending the revolution and our leader and president is an ideal we live for and if need be it is a principle we are prepared to die for,” Chipanga had said at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

Reuters