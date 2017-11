Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, has suspended the Commissioner for Education in the state, Mr Jide Egunjobi, over negligence of duty.

Governor Fayose announced the suspension on Friday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital in South West Nigeria.

Mr Egunjobi was suspended alongside the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Education, Kumbi Obaeze, for three months.

Details to follow…