Man Remanded In Prison For Burglary, Theft

A suspected burglar, identified as Olafare Olakunle, has been remanded in prison custody by an Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife.

Olakunle, 24, was arraigned on four-counts of conspiracy, housebreaking, assault and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the suspect conspired with other suspects at large to commit the offence on Nov 15, 2017 around 11:30 pm at Ogo-Oluwa Quartets Aganhun, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi further explained that the suspect broke into the home of one Kamorudeen Rafiu with intent to commit felony.

He added that the suspect carted away one Injoo handset, Asha Nokia handset, Samsung handset, L.G. handset.

Also according to him, the suspect, Olakunle, assaulted Rafiu by hitting him with a matchet on the forehead.

The prosecutor stated further that the offence contravened sections 383, 390 (9), 355 and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Olalekan Ibrahim, however, applied for the bail of the accused in most Libral terms and pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would provide responsible sureties.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode granted the bail in the sum of N100,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Ijiyode said that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, reside within the court jurisdiction, address to be verified by the court official.

He added that one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below grade level 08 and requested that two recent passport photographs each must be presented, without which the defendant will remain in prison custody.

The case was later adjourned until December 4, for hearing.