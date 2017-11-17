Marseille Coach Hopes Evra’s Career Won’t End With Kick

Marseille coach Rudi Garcia said on Friday that he hopes Patrice Evra will not finish his “fantastic career” on “this note”, referring to the left-back’s attack on a fan.

Evra is without a club after kicking a supporter in the head before Marseille’s Europa League game with Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal on November 2.

The 36-year-old agreed to terminate his contract with Marseille eight days later.

“It would be a pity for it to finish this way,” Garcia told a press conference ahead of Marseille’s league match at Bordeaux on Sunday.

“I will take this chance to say that Pat is a great man and that all the dressing room liked him.”

Garcia said he thought the decision to part ways “was the best option”.

He added that he was not worried about leadership in the Marseille dressing room.

“I don’t lack for experienced players in this group, such as Steve Mandanda. I’m not going to give you the whole list but I have thirty-somethings who are true leaders.”

AFP