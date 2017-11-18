7 Unforgettable Dates In Anambra’s History

Anambra State was initially created from the then East Central State by the regime of General Murtala Mohammed on February 3, 1976, and was later divided into two.

As the people of Anambra go to poll on Saturday, November 18, 2017, to decide who takes over the affairs of the state for another four years, here are some historic occurrences with dates:

July 1, 1990: Anambra produced the only African and third Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku.

The 84-year-old was in office from July 1, 1990, to March 31, 2000, after serving as Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs from 1977 to 1990.

August 27, 1991: Anambra was divided into two states – Anambra and Enugu. Awka became the capital of Anambra.

July 15, 1992: A Federal University named after Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first President of Nigeria, was founded in the state.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University came into being as an offshoot of the defunct Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH), and was taken over by the Federal Government by Decree No. 34 of July 15, 1992.

August 3, 2004: Okija Shrine (also known as Ogwuwu Akpu) was discovered in Okija, a town in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The shrine was invaded by a team of policemen led by former Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Felix Ogbaudu, who arrested over 40 native doctors, keepers and attendants.

Over 70 dead human bodies and skulls were also discovered in the premises of the shrine.

March 17, 2006: Dr Chris Ngige became the first Anambra governor to be impeached. He was removed after Peter Obi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) filed charges of electoral malpractice against him.

The Court of Appeal in Enugu asserted that Ngige’s apparent victory in the 2003 election was fraudulent and ordered him to leave the seat.

November 2, 2006: Anambra produced the first female governor in Nigeria. Anambra State House of Assembly impeached Governor Obi and replaced him with his deputy, Virginia Etiaba.

August 30, 2012: The Federal Government declared Anambra State the 10th oil-producing state. Former President Goodluck Jonathan made the announcement while inaugurating Orient Petroleum’s Anambra River Production Facility in Aguleri-Otu, Anambra East Local Government Area.