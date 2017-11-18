Anambra Decides: PDP Accuses APGA, APC Of Electoral Malpractice

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Party (APC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of electoral malpractice during the Anambra Governorship Election.

The election which took place on November 18, across 21 local government areas, was said to have experienced relative peace despite threats by some groups.

The PDP, however, has claimed that an APGA agent was seen giving an INEC official money at Nnewi Ichi ward, Polling Unit.

The party which made the allegation on twitter also said the APC candidate, Tony Nwoye was seen campaigning on Saturday morning with dogs around some polling units.

Both parties (APC and APGA) are yet to respond to the allegations.