#AnambraDecides: Voters Storm Polling Units For Election
Electorates in Anambra state trooped out in their numbers in some parts of the state early on Saturday in a bid to elect who governs them for the next four years.
While accreditation and voting began at about 9:49 am in most polling units in Anambra Central, voting materials arrived late in a few polling units.
However, Officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a man for trying to buy votes in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.
See photos;
