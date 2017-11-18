AnambraDecides: Voters Storm Polling Units For Election

Electorates in Anambra state trooped out in their numbers in some parts of the state early on Saturday in a bid to elect who governs them for the next four years.

While accreditation and voting began at about 9:49 am in most polling units in Anambra Central, voting materials arrived late in a few polling units.

However, Officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a man for trying to buy votes in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

See photos;