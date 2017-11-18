DSS Releases Man Arrested For Allegedly Buying Votes

Officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) have released a man who was arrested on Saturday for trying to buy votes in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

Mr Ifedioranma Nwaana, a professor, regained his freedom hours after he was arrested and taken away by DSS officials at a polling unit located at Community Primary School, Amawbia in Awka, the state capital.

In an interview with Channels Television shortly after his release, he admitted that he was at the polling unit with about N300,000.

He, however, claimed that the money was not meant to be distributed to voters but for payment of APGA agents who he said have been working tirelessly for the party.

Nwaana also denied being aware that it was wrong to come to a polling centre with such amount of money, especially when voting was ongoing.

The retired lecturer maintained that he had no intention to buy votes, saying APGA had done well during the campaign in convincing the people to vote for its candidate and incumbent governor, Willie Obiano.