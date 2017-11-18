Nigeria’s Falconets Beat Morocco In World Cup Qualifier

Nigeria’s Women U-20 national football team, Falconets, have progressed to the final round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers after beating Morocco on 6-2 on aggregate.

Goals from Gift Monday, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Charity Rueben gave the Falconets a 5-1 victory on Saturday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The Moroccans put up a good fight and were still in contention before the half-time, but could not cope with the Nigerians who outplayed them totally after the restart.

Coach Christopher Danjuma’s ladies now face South Africa in the final round of the qualifier, after they also beat Burundi 5-2 on aggregate.

The tournament is scheduled to hold in August 2018 in France.

Falconets have played in the World Cup final twice, losing to Germany on both occasions in 2010 and 2014 respectively.